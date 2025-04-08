Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches 'Mana Mitra at Every Home' Campaign for Digital Governance

'Mana Mitra' is a digital governance platform launched by the Andhra Pradesh government. A statewide campaign starting on April 15 encourages citizens to save a specific WhatsApp number for accessing services such as utility payments and certificate downloads. The initiative aims to expand available services significantly.

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign for 'Mana Mitra,' a WhatsApp-driven digital governance platform that simplifies access to government services and document procurement for citizens.

On April 15, the state will kick off the 'Mana Mitra at Every Home' campaign, urging residents to save the platform's WhatsApp number, 9552300009. Village and ward secretariat staff will carry out door-to-door visits to educate citizens about the platform's functionalities and assist them in using it.

Officials, backed by district collectors, will ensure effective campaign implementation and monitoring. The IT and RTGS departments have developed supporting materials, including brochures and digital content, to boost community awareness. 'Mana Mitra' plans to expand its services from 250 to over 1,000, with significant growth expected by June 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

