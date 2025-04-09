Maharashtra Embraces Digital Governance with iPad Acquisition
The Maharashtra government plans to buy Apple iPads for ministers and senior officials, costing Rs 1.16 crore, to implement an e-Cabinet system enhancing paperless governance. This decision aims to boost administrative efficiency. The devices, recommended by the Department of Industries, will be high-end models with substantial storage.
The Maharashtra government has announced plans to purchase Apple iPads for its ministers and selected senior officials. The Rs 1.16 crore investment aims at transitioning to an e-Cabinet system, according to a government release on Wednesday.
The initiative promises to augment administrative efficiency while facilitating cabinet meetings in a paperless format. The General Administration Department disclosed this decision after a proposal was submitted by the chief secretary to supply 50 iPads.
The tablets will adhere to technical specifications from the Department of Industries, Energy, and Labour. Each device, inclusive of accessories and taxes, will equip Cabinet ministers with high-end Apple iPads boasting 1 or 2 TB of storage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
