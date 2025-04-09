Left Menu

Maharashtra Embraces Digital Governance with iPad Acquisition

The Maharashtra government plans to buy Apple iPads for ministers and senior officials, costing Rs 1.16 crore, to implement an e-Cabinet system enhancing paperless governance. This decision aims to boost administrative efficiency. The devices, recommended by the Department of Industries, will be high-end models with substantial storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:40 IST
Maharashtra Embraces Digital Governance with iPad Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to purchase Apple iPads for its ministers and selected senior officials. The Rs 1.16 crore investment aims at transitioning to an e-Cabinet system, according to a government release on Wednesday.

The initiative promises to augment administrative efficiency while facilitating cabinet meetings in a paperless format. The General Administration Department disclosed this decision after a proposal was submitted by the chief secretary to supply 50 iPads.

The tablets will adhere to technical specifications from the Department of Industries, Energy, and Labour. Each device, inclusive of accessories and taxes, will equip Cabinet ministers with high-end Apple iPads boasting 1 or 2 TB of storage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025