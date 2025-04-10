Global Technology Summit 2025: Pioneering Possibilities in Geo-Technology

The ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) will be inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, marking a significant event in the geo-technology dialogue. Set to take place from April 10-12, the summit will bring together leaders from various sectors to discuss technology's role in driving inclusive growth.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India, GTS 2025 will explore the theme of 'Sambhavna,' meaning possibility, to address global technology challenges and opportunities. The summit will feature over 150 speakers from more than 40 countries in sessions covering AI governance, data protection, cybersecurity, and digital public infrastructure.

A unique feature of GTS 2025 is the GTS Young Ambassadors Programme, which engages students and young professionals in critical discussions on digital futures and responsible AI, thus amplifying the voices of the next generation in shaping global tech norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)