Left Menu

Global Technology Summit 2025: Pioneering Possibilities in Geo-Technology

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will inaugurate the ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) focused on geo-technology. The summit, from April 10-12, will gather global experts to discuss technology policy, innovation, and international cooperation under the theme 'Sambhavna,' which means possibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 08:29 IST
Global Technology Summit 2025: Pioneering Possibilities in Geo-Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) will be inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, marking a significant event in the geo-technology dialogue. Set to take place from April 10-12, the summit will bring together leaders from various sectors to discuss technology's role in driving inclusive growth.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India, GTS 2025 will explore the theme of 'Sambhavna,' meaning possibility, to address global technology challenges and opportunities. The summit will feature over 150 speakers from more than 40 countries in sessions covering AI governance, data protection, cybersecurity, and digital public infrastructure.

A unique feature of GTS 2025 is the GTS Young Ambassadors Programme, which engages students and young professionals in critical discussions on digital futures and responsible AI, thus amplifying the voices of the next generation in shaping global tech norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025