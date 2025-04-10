India's Deep-Tech Imperative: Moving Beyond Quick Apps to Tech Powerhouse

India, the nation that revolutionized data prices and birthed numerous app developers, now faces calls for a greater focus on complex tech solutions. Notably, this discussion has gained traction following comments from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal about India's startup climate.

Rajendra Srivastava, known as India's Philip Kotler and past dean of the Indian School of Business, argued in a medium.com piece that while consumer tech has boomed, India must cultivate deep-tech sectors like AI and semiconductors. These fields require substantial, patient investment and a strategic policy framework.

Historically, India's quick-return investment culture has hampered deep-tech growth. However, recent governmental moves to align toward a comprehensive National Deep Tech Startup Policy show promise—echoing China's steadfast support for strategic tech industries.

