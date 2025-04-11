Left Menu

Chip Surge Fuels Hong Kong and China Stock Rally Amid Trade War Tensions

Hong Kong and China stocks recovered some weekly losses on Friday, fueled by a surge in chip shares and potential state intervention, despite ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. Both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index rebounded, although weekly declines remained significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:03 IST
Chip Surge Fuels Hong Kong and China Stock Rally Amid Trade War Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable turnaround, Hong Kong and China stocks recouped earlier losses on Friday. This recovery was driven by a substantial rally in chip shares, along with speculation of state buying, in spite of the intensifying U.S.-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index saw an impressive gain of over 2% during afternoon trading, counteracting an earlier 1.2% dip. The technology subindex soared 3%, with Hua Hong Semiconductor and SMIC leading the charge, posting gains of up to 20% and over 9% respectively.

The Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 Index also shed losses, climbing 0.6% and 0.5%. While the Hang Seng still faced a weekly loss of 7.7%, its biggest since October 2022, market intervention from Chinese state funds is believed to have driven a recovery in both regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025