China-EU Alliance: Taming Tariff Wars in a Global Economy

President Xi Jinping presses China and the European Union to unite in supporting globalisation against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Xi emphasized no winners in trade wars, calling for EU's pivotal role in economic stability, while Spain seeks closer ties with China amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:54 IST
China-EU Alliance: Taming Tariff Wars in a Global Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Xi Jinping has urged China and the European Union to stand together in upholding globalisation while opposing unilateral actions. This comes as a pointed critique of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff policies.

Xi, in his inaugural public response since the U.S. intensified its tariff offensive, stressed the futility of trade wars. He highlighted the EU's crucial role in maintaining global economic stability. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez echoed this sentiment, advocating for diplomatic talks between China and the U.S. to mitigate tensions.

The discussion in Beijing, amidst escalating trade tensions, seeks to foster closer economic and political relations between China and Spain. Further, it aims to attract Chinese investment, especially in advanced technology, which is significant for the EU. Spanish officials emphasize the importance of balanced trade relations with China despite U.S. warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

