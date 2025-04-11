China and Spain Strengthen Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions

In a notable diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met to solidify ties amid escalating global trade tensions. Xi criticized unilateral actions, hinting at the U.S., and praised the EU's role as a stabilizing force within the global economy.

The duo explored ways to enhance Sino-European relations, aiming for balanced trade partnerships. PM Sanchez advocated for dialogue between China and the U.S. to ease current strains, while seeking stronger economic and political links with Beijing, strategically positioning Spain as a mediator.

Agreements were reached in various sectors, including science and technology. With significant Chinese investments focusing on advanced technologies, these developments are crucial for the EU, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and infrastructure where Spain plays a key role.

(With inputs from agencies.)