Left Menu

China and Spain Strengthen Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions

President Xi Jinping and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez discuss strengthening China-EU relations amid shifting global trade dynamics. They stress the importance of opposing unilateral trade policies and promote investment in technology. Spain aims to mediate between China and the EU while attracting Chinese investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:15 IST
China and Spain Strengthen Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met to solidify ties amid escalating global trade tensions. Xi criticized unilateral actions, hinting at the U.S., and praised the EU's role as a stabilizing force within the global economy.

The duo explored ways to enhance Sino-European relations, aiming for balanced trade partnerships. PM Sanchez advocated for dialogue between China and the U.S. to ease current strains, while seeking stronger economic and political links with Beijing, strategically positioning Spain as a mediator.

Agreements were reached in various sectors, including science and technology. With significant Chinese investments focusing on advanced technologies, these developments are crucial for the EU, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and infrastructure where Spain plays a key role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025