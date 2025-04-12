Left Menu

Redefining Data Centres' Power Needs: Balancing Green Energy and Infrastructure Challenges

The Ministry of Electronics and IT, in collaboration with the Power Ministry, is addressing the energy demands of data centres. IT Secretary S Krishnan highlights challenges in balancing green power use and infrastructure development, emphasizing the need for more data centres to support technological advancements without straining power resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:02 IST
Redefining Data Centres' Power Needs: Balancing Green Energy and Infrastructure Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is actively engaging with the Ministry of Power to tackle the complex energy requirements of data centres, according to a senior government official at the Global Technology Summit. IT Secretary S Krishnan emphasized that amidst the rise of artificial intelligence, there is increased pressure to expand data centres for cloud computing. However, they face resistance owing to their significant power consumption and minimal employment benefits.

Kishnan argued that leveraging technology necessitates new data centres, urging for innovative solutions to align with the country's capacity to provide green power. He noted India's advantage in terms of green energy, albeit its inconsistency, suggesting data centres should be located where such power is more accessible, specifically away from coastal areas where submarine cables typically end.

Additionally, Krishnan addressed the issue of green power storage, highlighting the potential for data centres to accommodate higher costs for more sustainable power options. He stressed the importance of upgrading the infrastructure of substations to facilitate data centre connectivity, amidst resolving several other pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025