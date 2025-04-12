Redefining Data Centres' Power Needs: Balancing Green Energy and Infrastructure Challenges
The Ministry of Electronics and IT, in collaboration with the Power Ministry, is addressing the energy demands of data centres. IT Secretary S Krishnan highlights challenges in balancing green power use and infrastructure development, emphasizing the need for more data centres to support technological advancements without straining power resources.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Electronics and IT is actively engaging with the Ministry of Power to tackle the complex energy requirements of data centres, according to a senior government official at the Global Technology Summit. IT Secretary S Krishnan emphasized that amidst the rise of artificial intelligence, there is increased pressure to expand data centres for cloud computing. However, they face resistance owing to their significant power consumption and minimal employment benefits.
Kishnan argued that leveraging technology necessitates new data centres, urging for innovative solutions to align with the country's capacity to provide green power. He noted India's advantage in terms of green energy, albeit its inconsistency, suggesting data centres should be located where such power is more accessible, specifically away from coastal areas where submarine cables typically end.
Additionally, Krishnan addressed the issue of green power storage, highlighting the potential for data centres to accommodate higher costs for more sustainable power options. He stressed the importance of upgrading the infrastructure of substations to facilitate data centre connectivity, amidst resolving several other pressing issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Technology Summit 2025: Shaping the Future of Geo-Technology
New Delhi Hosts Global Technology Summit 2025: Exploring Limitless Possibilities
Global Technology Summit 2025: Pioneering Possibilities in Geo-Technology
Global Technology Summit 2025: Shaping Tomorrow with Innovation
India Poised to Reshape Global Trade, Says Piyush Goyal at 9th Global Technology Summit