Asian Tech Stocks Surge Amid Temporary Tariff Relief

Shares in major Asian tech companies soared on Monday following a temporary tariff exclusion announcement by the U.S. government on smartphones and other electronics, which are mainly imported from China.

The relief led to significant gains for key Apple suppliers: Foxconn, Quanta, and Inventec. With Foxconn shares rising by 4%, Quanta by 7%, and Inventec also climbing 4%, the overall index benefited, showing a broad increase of about 1%.

This tariff exemption provides breathing room for Apple and related tech firms, hinting at potential positive developments in U.S.-China trade negotiations. However, a national security trade investigation could influence semiconductor tariffs soon, as hinted by President Trump, impacting market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)