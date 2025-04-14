Left Menu

Asian Tech Stocks Surge Amid Temporary Tariff Relief

Asian tech stocks rose after the U.S. granted temporary tariff exclusions on electronics. Apple's suppliers, Foxconn, Quanta, and others, saw significant gains. The tariff relief, aimed at electronics imported from China, is a positive step for negotiations, but semiconductor tariffs are still under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:08 IST
Asian Tech Stocks Surge Amid Temporary Tariff Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares in major Asian tech companies soared on Monday following a temporary tariff exclusion announcement by the U.S. government on smartphones and other electronics, which are mainly imported from China.

The relief led to significant gains for key Apple suppliers: Foxconn, Quanta, and Inventec. With Foxconn shares rising by 4%, Quanta by 7%, and Inventec also climbing 4%, the overall index benefited, showing a broad increase of about 1%.

This tariff exemption provides breathing room for Apple and related tech firms, hinting at potential positive developments in U.S.-China trade negotiations. However, a national security trade investigation could influence semiconductor tariffs soon, as hinted by President Trump, impacting market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025