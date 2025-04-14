Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge on U.S. Tariff Exemptions

Asian tech stocks, key suppliers to Apple, rose as the U.S. granted temporary tariff exclusions on some electronics. Shares in Foxconn, Quanta, and other firms saw gains. The exemptions impact companies including Samsung Electronics, but uncertainty remains if these are permanent or just short-term measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:29 IST
Tech Stocks Surge on U.S. Tariff Exemptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares of Asian technology companies, prominently tied to U.S. tech giant Apple, experienced significant gains after receiving temporary tariff exemptions from the U.S. on certain electronics, including smartphones and computers largely imported from China.

This tariff leniency propelled stocks such as Foxconn, Apple's largest iPhone assembler, to rise as much as 7.8%, later closing 3% higher. Other firms like Quanta and Inventec also saw similar upticks. While the overall index dipped slightly, companies like Goertek and Lens Tech benefited from increased optimism in the market.

Although the news injected short-term positivity into the market, there remains speculation that the U.S. tariff exemptions are temporary. The electronics industry continues to navigate an environment of uncertainty influenced by ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations and fluctuating policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025