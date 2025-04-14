Bridging the Gap: Deep Tech's Call for Government and Industry Support

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, a prominent tech founder, has sparked a crucial debate on the focus of Indian startups, emphasizing the pressing need for investment in deep tech. He argues that creating cutting-edge technologies should not solely fall on startups, as the required funds are substantial and the timeframes extensive.

Bikhchandani, in a lengthy post on social media, highlighted that the investment for deep technology mandates a long-term commitment, often surpassing 20 to 25 years. Unlike conventional startup funding, which thrives on quick returns, deep tech requires substantial resources beyond what venture capitalists typically provide.

In India, where deep tech markets are smaller, Bikhchandani calls for a collaborative effort from government entities and large private sector corporations like Reliance and Adani to fill the funding void. He points to global instances, such as OpenAI's development, to underscore the necessity for support from deep-pocketed investors.

