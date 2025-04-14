Left Menu

Historic All-Female Spaceflight with Katy Perry

Katy Perry and five other women made history by participating in the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years. Launched by Blue Origin, they traveled to the edge of space and returned safely. The crew also included Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:26 IST
Katy Perry, along with five other notable women, etched her name in history by embarking on the first all-female spaceflight in over six decades. The mission, launched by Blue Origin, marked a significant milestone in the realm of space exploration.

The liftoff took place aboard a New Shepard rocket from West Texas at precisely 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT). The crew ascended to the brink of space, capturing a fleeting moment of weightlessness before returning safely, with the entire journey lasting approximately 11 minutes.

Beyond Perry, the diverse crew included entrepreneur and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, renowned CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, pioneering scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. This momentous event was broadcast live by Blue Origin, the brainchild of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

