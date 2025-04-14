Historic All-Female Spaceflight with Katy Perry

Katy Perry, along with five other notable women, etched her name in history by embarking on the first all-female spaceflight in over six decades. The mission, launched by Blue Origin, marked a significant milestone in the realm of space exploration.

The liftoff took place aboard a New Shepard rocket from West Texas at precisely 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT). The crew ascended to the brink of space, capturing a fleeting moment of weightlessness before returning safely, with the entire journey lasting approximately 11 minutes.

Beyond Perry, the diverse crew included entrepreneur and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, renowned CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, pioneering scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. This momentous event was broadcast live by Blue Origin, the brainchild of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

