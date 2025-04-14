Katy Perry and Crew Make Historic All-Female Spaceflight
Katy Perry and five women embarked on the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years aboard a Blue Origin rocket, marking a win for Jeff Bezos' space tourism ambitions. The crew experienced brief weightlessness and returned safely, symbolizing resilience and strength as highlighted by Perry's carried daisy flower.
Katy Perry and five other women made history on Monday by becoming the first all-female crew to travel into space in over 60 years. They launched aboard a Blue Origin rocket, marking a significant milestone for space tourism.
The crew, including Perry, experienced weightlessness on the cusp of space before safely returning to Earth. This mission is a testament to the success of Jeff Bezos' New Shepard launch vehicle.
Perry expressed profound emotions, holding a daisy flower in hand to symbolize resilience and strength. This flower reminded her of her daughter, showcasing personal narratives interwoven with groundbreaking achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)