Katy Perry and Crew Make Historic All-Female Spaceflight

Katy Perry and five other women made history on Monday by becoming the first all-female crew to travel into space in over 60 years. They launched aboard a Blue Origin rocket, marking a significant milestone for space tourism.

The crew, including Perry, experienced weightlessness on the cusp of space before safely returning to Earth. This mission is a testament to the success of Jeff Bezos' New Shepard launch vehicle.

Perry expressed profound emotions, holding a daisy flower in hand to symbolize resilience and strength. This flower reminded her of her daughter, showcasing personal narratives interwoven with groundbreaking achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)