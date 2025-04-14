Left Menu

Katy Perry and Crew Make Historic All-Female Spaceflight

Katy Perry and five women embarked on the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years aboard a Blue Origin rocket, marking a win for Jeff Bezos' space tourism ambitions. The crew experienced brief weightlessness and returned safely, symbolizing resilience and strength as highlighted by Perry's carried daisy flower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:41 IST
Katy Perry and Crew Make Historic All-Female Spaceflight
Katy Perry

Katy Perry and five other women made history on Monday by becoming the first all-female crew to travel into space in over 60 years. They launched aboard a Blue Origin rocket, marking a significant milestone for space tourism.

The crew, including Perry, experienced weightlessness on the cusp of space before safely returning to Earth. This mission is a testament to the success of Jeff Bezos' New Shepard launch vehicle.

Perry expressed profound emotions, holding a daisy flower in hand to symbolize resilience and strength. This flower reminded her of her daughter, showcasing personal narratives interwoven with groundbreaking achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025