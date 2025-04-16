Left Menu

Citizens Financial Debuts Innovation Hub in Hyderabad: A Leap Towards Modernization

Citizens Financial Group and Cognizant launched a Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad to drive digital transformation. The centre aims to employ 1,000 professionals by 2026, enhancing Citizens' tech capabilities. Telangana IT Minister highlighted Hyderabad's infrastructure growth and the state's goal to significantly boost its GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Citizens Financial Group, a leading US-based financial institution, has announced the opening of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. This strategic move is in collaboration with Cognizant, a renowned global technology services company, to enhance digital transformation efforts.

The newly established Hyderabad GCC is set to become a cutting-edge innovation hub. It aims to bolster Citizens' journey towards technology modernization and digital transformation. Official sources state that the centre is anticipated to house 1,000 IT, Data, and Analytics professionals by March 2026, thereby strengthening the company's technology infrastructure across multiple sectors, including customer experience and data utilization.

The launch event witnessed the presence of Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, who emphasized Hyderabad's burgeoning infrastructure growth and its ambitious plans. He stated that Hyderabad is poised to add 200 million sq ft of Grade A office space by 2030, aiming to evolve from being a GCC hub to a Global Value Centre, with the broader vision of significantly boosting the state's contribution to the national GDP in the coming decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

