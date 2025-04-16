Left Menu

Surf's Up: Olympic Spotlight Shifts to Trestles Beach for 2028 LA Games

Olympic surfing is set to feature prominently at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, moving to Trestles Beach, a prime location in Southern California's vibrant surf culture. The choice follows the success of the 2024 Games in Tahiti's legendary waves and aims to integrate more into the Olympic community.

Updated: 16-04-2025 03:01 IST
The anticipation for Olympic surfing at the 2028 LA Olympics is building as Trestles Beach is selected as the new venue. Known for its outstanding waves, Trestles Beach promises to provide athletes with an unforgettable Olympic experience in the heart of surf culture.

The announcement follows the successful 2024 surfing events in Tahiti, which received high praise for its ideal conditions. However, Trestles Beach offers a unique advantage: proximity to Los Angeles, allowing athletes to feel more integrated with the Olympic community.

Fernando Aguerre, President of the International Surfing Association, expressed his excitement over the decision. He noted that Southern California is a hub for the sport, with competitions and industry leaders thriving in the region, making Trestles the perfect stage for Olympic surfing.

