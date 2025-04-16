Left Menu

Critical Cyber Vulnerability Database Faces Shutdown Amid Funding Crisis

MITRE Corporation announces its funding to maintain the critical Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures database will end, impacting cybersecurity efforts globally. The U.S. government's funding lapse poses significant risks to digital security operations worldwide. Cybersecurity experts express alarm over the potential loss of this essential resource.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 04:32 IST
Critical Cyber Vulnerability Database Faces Shutdown Amid Funding Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The MITRE Corporation, a nonprofit engaged in defense and research, faces a pressing crisis as its funding from the U.S. government will cease on Wednesday. This funding supports the maintenance of the vital Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database, a cornerstone resource for cybersecurity professionals globally.

The CVE database is indispensable in identifying, defining, and cataloging publicly disclosed cyber weaknesses. It enables IT administrators to assess and prioritize numerous cyber threats promptly, relying on its standardized numbering system, severity scale, and detailed descriptions.

MITRE confirmed the funding expiration, while the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is striving to minimize disruption. The potential shutdown has cybersecurity experts concerned about how it might undermine global digital defense strategies. Alarm has spread among cyber defenders, who equate this to losing a universal language for addressing cybersecurity challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025