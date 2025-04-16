Nvidia Faces $5.5 Billion Charge Amid U.S. Export Controls to China

Nvidia announced on Tuesday a significant financial hit, with anticipated charges amounting to $5.5 billion due to the U.S. government's limitations on exporting its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China.

The U.S. is tightening controls on AI technologies to maintain a competitive edge, affecting Nvidia's key market in China where the H20 chip plays a critical role.

Despite its lower computing capabilities compared to other offerings, the H20's advanced connectivity features heighten its appeal for supercomputers, leading to stricter regulations on its export.

