Katy Perry Joins Historic All-Female Space Flight

Katy Perry and an all-female crew launched into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket, marking a historic event. Meanwhile, the Bahamas has suspended SpaceX rocket landings pending an investigation into environmental impacts. The launches highlight growing female participation in space travel and environmental concerns over commercial space activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:30 IST
Katy Perry launched into space alongside an all-female crew, achieving a historic milestone on Monday. The Blue Origin rocket, developed by Jeff Bezos' company, carried the pop star and five other women to the edge of space where they experienced brief weightlessness. This mission marks the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years and underscores the growing role of women in space exploration.

In a separate development, the Bahamas has placed a suspension on all SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings pending an inquiry. The government announced that further landings will not proceed until a comprehensive environmental assessment is completed. This decision reflects concerns about the environmental impact of increased space activity in the region.

These events draw attention to both the advancements in gender inclusivity in space travel and the pressing need to address environmental concerns posed by commercial space missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

