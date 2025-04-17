Left Menu

Trade Tensions: Will Tariffs Ever End?

China dismisses U.S. threats of tariffs up to 245%, indicating no interest in engaging in the 'tariff numbers game.' The response was made following White House comments on heightened tariffs due to China's retaliatory actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-04-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 07:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China's foreign ministry has declared that it will not be swayed by the United States' threats of heightened tariffs. This response follows the White House's announcement that China could face tariffs of up to 245% due to its retaliatory measures.

The growing tension between the two economic giants underscores the volatile nature of their trade relationship. The U.S. has been vocal about its potential punitive actions as a response to China's trade practices, aiming to curb what it perceives as unfair treatment.

However, China's firm stance suggests a continued impasse, with Beijing seemingly unfazed by Washington's warnings. The global market watches closely as each side maneuvers in a high-stakes economic standoff.

