Inauguration of Sify's New Data Center Campus in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a new data center campus established by Sify, marking a significant investment of Rs 1882 crore in the state's technology infrastructure.

The state-of-the-art facility, located in Siruseri, is designed to bolster the area's data management capabilities and support businesses in the region.

This development is projected to generate direct employment for around 1,000 individuals, providing a boost to the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)