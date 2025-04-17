Left Menu

Inauguration of Sify's New Data Center Campus in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a data center campus by Sify. The project, with an investment of Rs 1882 crore, is located in Siruseri and is expected to create direct job opportunities for approximately 1,000 individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:30 IST
Inauguration of Sify's New Data Center Campus in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a new data center campus established by Sify, marking a significant investment of Rs 1882 crore in the state's technology infrastructure.

The state-of-the-art facility, located in Siruseri, is designed to bolster the area's data management capabilities and support businesses in the region.

This development is projected to generate direct employment for around 1,000 individuals, providing a boost to the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025