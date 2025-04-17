Inauguration of Sify's New Data Center Campus in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a data center campus by Sify. The project, with an investment of Rs 1882 crore, is located in Siruseri and is expected to create direct job opportunities for approximately 1,000 individuals.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a new data center campus established by Sify, marking a significant investment of Rs 1882 crore in the state's technology infrastructure.
The state-of-the-art facility, located in Siruseri, is designed to bolster the area's data management capabilities and support businesses in the region.
This development is projected to generate direct employment for around 1,000 individuals, providing a boost to the local economy.
