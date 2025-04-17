The Core Partners with Algorand Foundation to Expand Web3 Coverage

The Core, a prominent digital business journalism platform in India, has formed a strategic content partnership with the Algorand Foundation, a leader in blockchain technology. This collaboration aims to expand coverage of the evolving Web3 ecosystem through various media, including integrated podcasts, newsletters, and video content.

Algorand, a cutting-edge blockchain founded by MIT professor Silvio Micali, boasts energy efficiency and high-speed transactions, revolutionizing sectors like finance and supply chain. With growing global adoption, Algorand's advanced blockchain infrastructure supports secure and sustainable digital identity solutions.

The partnership will highlight blockchain's practical benefits over Web2 technology, such as faster remittances and efficient tracking. Additionally, it will engage with universities and launch developer training programs in collaboration with NASSCOM, aiming to empower young Indian developers and drive blockchain innovation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)