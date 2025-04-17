Left Menu

The Core Partners with Algorand Foundation to Expand Web3 Coverage

The Core, a top digital business journalism platform in India, partners with Algorand Foundation to cover the Web3 ecosystem. The collaboration will feature podcasts, newsletters, and videos, highlighting blockchain's transformative potential. The initiative targets young Indian developers, fostering skills and promoting financial inclusion on a global scale.

Updated: 17-04-2025 11:37 IST
The Core, a prominent digital business journalism platform in India, has formed a strategic content partnership with the Algorand Foundation, a leader in blockchain technology. This collaboration aims to expand coverage of the evolving Web3 ecosystem through various media, including integrated podcasts, newsletters, and video content.

Algorand, a cutting-edge blockchain founded by MIT professor Silvio Micali, boasts energy efficiency and high-speed transactions, revolutionizing sectors like finance and supply chain. With growing global adoption, Algorand's advanced blockchain infrastructure supports secure and sustainable digital identity solutions.

The partnership will highlight blockchain's practical benefits over Web2 technology, such as faster remittances and efficient tracking. Additionally, it will engage with universities and launch developer training programs in collaboration with NASSCOM, aiming to empower young Indian developers and drive blockchain innovation in the region.



