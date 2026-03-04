Fan Frenzy Turns Chaotic: Accidents in Vijay's Convoy

In a dramatic turn of events, five devoted fans of actor-politician Vijay were injured in Thanjavur, trailing his convoy.

The fans, driving their vehicles, followed Vijay from Tiruchirappalli airport to the meeting venue, but chaos erupted when three motorcycles collided en route.

Police confirmed one fan suffered serious injuries, and all injured individuals were hospitalized. This incident highlights the fervent fan following for the actor and the challenges it poses for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)