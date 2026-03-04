Fan Frenzy Turns Chaotic: Accidents in Vijay's Convoy
Five fans following actor-politician Vijay's convoy in Thanjavur were injured when their vehicles collided. The incident occurred as large groups trailed Vijay's vehicle from Tiruchirappalli airport to a meeting venue. Police reported that three motorcycles collided, with one person sustaining serious injuries. Injured parties were hospitalized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, five devoted fans of actor-politician Vijay were injured in Thanjavur, trailing his convoy.
The fans, driving their vehicles, followed Vijay from Tiruchirappalli airport to the meeting venue, but chaos erupted when three motorcycles collided en route.
Police confirmed one fan suffered serious injuries, and all injured individuals were hospitalized. This incident highlights the fervent fan following for the actor and the challenges it poses for safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- Thanjavur
- convoy
- fan
- frenzy
- accident
- collision
- infrastructure
- Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
- police