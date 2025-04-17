ABB to Spin Off Robotics Division for Independent Growth

ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation, has officially announced its intention to spin off its Robotics division. The proposal, presented as part of its Annual General Meeting 2026 agenda, aims for the new entity to start trading independently by the second quarter of 2026.

According to ABB Chairman Peter Voser, the separation will enable both companies to optimize customer value, growth potential, and talent acquisition through focused governance and capital allocation. The spinoff, if approved by shareholders, will occur via a share distribution where current ABB Ltd shareholders will receive shares in the newly listed ABB Robotics.

As ABB looks forward to this strategic reallocation, the Machine Automation division will integrate into the Process Automation business area by early 2026, promising enhanced customer value through technology synergies, particularly in software and control technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)