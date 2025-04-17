Left Menu

ABB to Spin Off Robotics Division for Independent Growth

ABB plans to spin off its Robotics division by 2026, aiming to create independent growth opportunities for both the new company and ABB's core businesses in electrification and automation. The decision, subject to shareholder approval, will lead to ABB Robotics operating as a separately listed company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation, has officially announced its intention to spin off its Robotics division. The proposal, presented as part of its Annual General Meeting 2026 agenda, aims for the new entity to start trading independently by the second quarter of 2026.

According to ABB Chairman Peter Voser, the separation will enable both companies to optimize customer value, growth potential, and talent acquisition through focused governance and capital allocation. The spinoff, if approved by shareholders, will occur via a share distribution where current ABB Ltd shareholders will receive shares in the newly listed ABB Robotics.

As ABB looks forward to this strategic reallocation, the Machine Automation division will integrate into the Process Automation business area by early 2026, promising enhanced customer value through technology synergies, particularly in software and control technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

