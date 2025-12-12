Southern Railway Charges Ahead: 97.63% Electrification on Track

Southern Railway is significantly advancing towards its vision of full electrification by 2030, having achieved 97.63% electrification of its 5,116 km network. This achievement is highlighted as the railway prepares to celebrate Energy Conservation Day on December 14.

According to Southern Railway (SR), by the end of the current phase, 4,995 km of the network has been converted to electrified traction. Underlining its commitment, the railway's initiatives in energy conservation include renewable energy use, where solar power generation saved Rs 18.94 crore.

In a bid to promote sustainability, Southern Railway has entirely shifted to LED lighting and installed tens of thousands of energy-efficient fans. Automated sensors now control lighting and air conditioning to reduce power use, and five buildings seek 'Shunya' energy-efficiency certifications. Through these measures, the Southern Railway aims to benefit both rail users and the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)