Safe Return: Soyuz MS-26 Completes Journey Back to Earth

The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft, with Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut on-board, successfully landed in Kazakhstan. According to Roscosmos, its deorbiting and descent were normal. The mission safely brought Russians Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Wagner, and American Donald Pettit back from space.

Updated: 20-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:28 IST
The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft has successfully returned Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut to Earth. The spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan, said Roscosmos, Russia's space agency.

This mission included Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Wagner, along with NASA astronaut Donald Pettit, marking another milestone in international space collaboration.

The agency confirmed through a Telegram post that the spacecraft's deorbiting and descent proceeded normally, ensuring the safe return of the spacefarers from their journey.

