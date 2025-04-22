Left Menu

AI-Fueled Immigration Dragnet: Risks and Concerns

The U.S. government under President Trump is increasingly employing AI and surveillance systems to track and arrest immigrants. Critics highlight inaccuracies and privacy violations as AI tools scan social media and public records. The controversial 'Catch and Revoke' program targets visa holders supporting terror groups, while local enforcement gains federal immigration powers.

Updated: 22-04-2025 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. administration has intensified its use of AI and surveillance technologies in its immigration crackdown under President Trump, sparking fears about accuracy and privacy, the Thomson Reuters Foundation reports.

The 'Catch and Revoke' initiative, targeting visa holders allegedly supporting terror groups, has led to the cancellation of over 300 visas. Simultaneously, local law enforcement has been granted federal immigration powers, broadening the reach of AI-driven surveillance.

Critics argue these measures risk wrongful detentions due to technological errors, as illustrated by incidents involving U.S. citizens detained by ICE. The ramp-up in AI use is seen as prioritizing deportation numbers over accuracy, casting a wide net over both immigrants and citizens alike.

