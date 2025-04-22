AI-Fueled Immigration Dragnet: Risks and Concerns

The U.S. administration has intensified its use of AI and surveillance technologies in its immigration crackdown under President Trump, sparking fears about accuracy and privacy, the Thomson Reuters Foundation reports.

The 'Catch and Revoke' initiative, targeting visa holders allegedly supporting terror groups, has led to the cancellation of over 300 visas. Simultaneously, local law enforcement has been granted federal immigration powers, broadening the reach of AI-driven surveillance.

Critics argue these measures risk wrongful detentions due to technological errors, as illustrated by incidents involving U.S. citizens detained by ICE. The ramp-up in AI use is seen as prioritizing deportation numbers over accuracy, casting a wide net over both immigrants and citizens alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)