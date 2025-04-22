Left Menu

Russia's Escalating Hybrid Warfare Threat to Europe

Russia is intensifying hybrid attacks against the Netherlands and Europe, according to the Dutch military intelligence agency MIVD. These efforts include targeting the Dutch public service with cyber attacks. The MIVD warns of continued risks tied to Russian state actors undermining European infrastructure and society through both espionage and sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:16 IST
Russia's hybrid attacks against Europe, particularly targeting the Netherlands, are on the rise, according to a report by the Dutch military intelligence agency MIVD. MIVD Director Peter Reesink highlighted the growing Russian threat post-Ukraine conflict, targeting digital and physical public services.

Reesink emphasized that the 'grey zone' conflict between war and peace has become a reality. He warned that state actors like Russia are increasingly ready to take greater risks with hybrid attacks, which combine intelligence operations, cyber attacks, and societal destabilization efforts.

MIVD's report detailed Russian operations mapping North Sea infrastructure for potential sabotage, affecting critical elements like internet cables and energy supplies. European accusations of reckless sabotage campaigns have been consistently denied by Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

