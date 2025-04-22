Nexteer Automotive Pioneers Future Mobility with Motion Control Innovations at Auto Shanghai 2025
At Auto Shanghai 2025, Nexteer Automotive is set to introduce groundbreaking motion control technologies, emphasizing 'Pioneering Motion Control Globally at China Speed - Vision, Velocity and Value.' With features like motion-by-wire systems and software-defined chassis, Nexteer aims to transform global mobility, targeting enhanced safety, comfort, and performance.
At Auto Shanghai 2025, Nexteer Automotive is poised to present its latest innovations in motion control technologies, promising a leap forward in global mobility.
With advancements like motion-by-wire and software-defined chassis, Nexteer highlights its commitment to advancing safety, comfort, and performance for the automotive industry.
The exhibit will include interactive zones showcasing steering, braking, and driveline technologies, whereas a 'Pioneer Lab' will host exclusive sessions for OEM collaborations.
