Nexteer Automotive Pioneers Future Mobility with Motion Control Innovations at Auto Shanghai 2025

At Auto Shanghai 2025, Nexteer Automotive is poised to present its latest innovations in motion control technologies, promising a leap forward in global mobility.

With advancements like motion-by-wire and software-defined chassis, Nexteer highlights its commitment to advancing safety, comfort, and performance for the automotive industry.

The exhibit will include interactive zones showcasing steering, braking, and driveline technologies, whereas a 'Pioneer Lab' will host exclusive sessions for OEM collaborations.

