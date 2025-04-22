Left Menu

AI Revolution: Boosting Business Success and Safety

Businesses in India and globally are adopting AI tools to enhance search performance. YouTube leads streaming in India and Japan. AI-driven companies report 60% revenue growth. Google combats malicious ads with AI, blocking over 5 billion ads and suspending millions of advertiser accounts for policy violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:52 IST
AI Revolution: Boosting Business Success and Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Companies in India and around the globe are increasingly turning to AI tools to optimize search performance on their platforms, according to Google's Vice-President for global ads, Dan Taylor.

Taylor highlighted that YouTube now stands as the most-watched streaming service in both India and Japan. He also noted that businesses investing in AI reported significant revenue increases, with some experiencing up to 60% growth compared to those not employing such technologies.

With Google handling around 5 trillion searches daily, maintaining an effective search engine marketing strategy is a complex challenge. AI tools like broad match and performance match are being adopted to provide more precise search responses. Taylor also addressed concerns about malicious ads, emphasizing Google's use of AI to improve detection and enforcement, resulting in over 5 billion ads being blocked or removed worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025