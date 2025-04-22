AI Revolution: Boosting Business Success and Safety
Businesses in India and globally are adopting AI tools to enhance search performance. YouTube leads streaming in India and Japan. AI-driven companies report 60% revenue growth. Google combats malicious ads with AI, blocking over 5 billion ads and suspending millions of advertiser accounts for policy violations.
Companies in India and around the globe are increasingly turning to AI tools to optimize search performance on their platforms, according to Google's Vice-President for global ads, Dan Taylor.
Taylor highlighted that YouTube now stands as the most-watched streaming service in both India and Japan. He also noted that businesses investing in AI reported significant revenue increases, with some experiencing up to 60% growth compared to those not employing such technologies.
With Google handling around 5 trillion searches daily, maintaining an effective search engine marketing strategy is a complex challenge. AI tools like broad match and performance match are being adopted to provide more precise search responses. Taylor also addressed concerns about malicious ads, emphasizing Google's use of AI to improve detection and enforcement, resulting in over 5 billion ads being blocked or removed worldwide.
