Corporate America's Strategic Shift Amid Tariff Tensions

Corporate America rushes to adjust to President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports while some levies on Canada and Mexico remain suspended.

In response, companies are planning potential price hikes, shifting sourcing locations, and establishing new U.S. plants. Target and Kroger warn of potential price increases, while others like Alcoa and Hewlett Packard Enterprise adapt their global strategies.

Significant investments are announced by several corporations, including Hyundai Motor Group's $21 billion U.S. investment and Apple's $500 billion pledge. As companies like Pfizer and ABB expand domestic operations, a strategic pivot toward U.S. manufacturing is evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)