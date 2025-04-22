Google's Battle Over AI and Search Monopoly: A High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

At the heart of a landmark antitrust trial, Alphabet's Google faces allegations of maintaining its search dominance through exclusive agreements with major Android phone manufacturers such as Samsung. The trial aims to scrutinize whether such deals, involving the company's search and AI offerings, stifle fair competition.

Prosecutors, backed by the U.S. Department of Justice and several states, are urging a Washington judge to consider measures, including forcing Google to divest its Chrome browser. They argue these actions are necessary to dismantle what has been seen as a monopoly in search and related advertising.

While Google recently relaxed agreements with some device makers, allowing rival search products, they maintain the trial isn't about AI competition. Meanwhile, Google's opponents express concerns that these AI-exclusive agreements further secure its search monopoly, limiting market avenues for emerging competitors such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

