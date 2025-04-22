Left Menu

AI Revolution: Transforming Search and Advertising Globally

Businesses globally, including India, are leveraging AI tools to enhance search performance and increase revenues. Google reports significant revenue growth in companies investing in AI, with billions of ads blocked or removed for malicious practices. YouTube tops streaming in India and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Businesses worldwide, notably in India, are embracing AI technologies to boost search functionalities, according to a senior Google executive. Dan Taylor, Google's Vice-President for global ads, highlighted a surge in AI-driven revenue growth and YouTube's dominance as the most-watched platform in India and Japan.

AI tools are proving instrumental in refining search engine marketing strategies. Google logs 5 trillion searches annually, with businesses adopting AI innovations like 'Performance Max' to deliver precise query responses.

Addressing concerns over malicious ads, Taylor emphasized Google's AI-powered efforts, which led to the removal of over 5 billion ads, suspending millions of advertisers for policy violations, ensuring safer ad experiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

