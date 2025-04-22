AI Revolution: Transforming Search and Advertising Globally

Businesses worldwide, notably in India, are embracing AI technologies to boost search functionalities, according to a senior Google executive. Dan Taylor, Google's Vice-President for global ads, highlighted a surge in AI-driven revenue growth and YouTube's dominance as the most-watched platform in India and Japan.

AI tools are proving instrumental in refining search engine marketing strategies. Google logs 5 trillion searches annually, with businesses adopting AI innovations like 'Performance Max' to deliver precise query responses.

Addressing concerns over malicious ads, Taylor emphasized Google's AI-powered efforts, which led to the removal of over 5 billion ads, suspending millions of advertisers for policy violations, ensuring safer ad experiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)