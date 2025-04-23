Left Menu

BMW Revamps Chinese Automotive Horizon with AI

BMW plans to integrate artificial intelligence from Chinese startup DeepSeek into its vehicles in China, starting later this year. CEO Oliver Zipse announced this development, highlighting the strategic AI partnerships being formed to enhance the capabilities of BMW's new models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:34 IST
  • China

BMW, the renowned German automaker, is set to introduce artificial intelligence technology from the Chinese startup DeepSeek into its new models in China later this year. The announcement was made by CEO Oliver Zipse during the Shanghai auto show.

Zipse emphasized the crucial advancements occurring in the realm of AI within China, pointing out the company's strategy to fortify its collaborations with AI enterprises in the region. This move marks a significant step in the integration of sophisticated AI systems into BMW's vehicles, tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

The integration of DeepSeek's AI into BMW's vehicles represents a landmark partnership aimed at leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance vehicle performance and capabilities. The strategic decision underscores BMW's commitment to embedding artificial intelligence within its product offerings, aligning with innovation trends in the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

