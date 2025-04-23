BMW Collaborates with DeepSeek for AI Integration in China

BMW is set to incorporate artificial intelligence technology from Chinese startup DeepSeek in its latest vehicle models in China, starting later this year. CEO Oliver Zipse made this announcement during the Shanghai auto show, emphasizing the pivotal role of AI in the automotive industry.

Zipse highlighted China's leadership in AI developments, stating, 'Key advances in AI are happening here.' By partnering with DeepSeek, BMW aims to bolster the technological capabilities of its cars and enhance the driving experience for customers in China.

This strategic move reflects the automotive giant's commitment to innovation and adaptability in one of the world's rapidly evolving markets. The integration of AI into BMW vehicles marks a significant step in their continued pursuit of cutting-edge advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)