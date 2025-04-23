Left Menu

Visa2Fly Secures $2 Million to Revolutionize Travel Visas

Travel tech start-up Visa2Fly raised $2 million in a funding round led by M Venture Partners, with participation from Flipkart Ventures, FinSight Ventures, and Thinkuvate. The funds will enhance AI-driven processes to streamline global visa applications, aiding travelers to over 70 destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:53 IST
Travel tech start-up Visa2Fly has successfully raised $2 million in a new funding round, the company announced on Wednesday. The investment was led by M Venture Partners and also saw participation from Flipkart Ventures, FinSight Ventures, and Thinkuvate.

The funds will be utilized to double down on Visa2Fly's commitment to resolving persistent challenges faced by global travelers. This will involve further automating crucial processes, integrating AI-driven verification mechanisms, and improving accessibility to eliminate inefficiencies in travel visa applications.

Visa2Fly, co-founded in 2022 by Vijayendra Bawa and Dhruv Kumar, facilitates visa applications for travelers aspiring to explore over 70 destinations worldwide, including popular spots like the UAE, Singapore, Vietnam, Egypt, the UK, and numerous European countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

