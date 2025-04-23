Left Menu

Meta Unveils AI-Powered Ray-Ban Glasses in India

Meta is set to introduce its AI-enabled Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in India, featuring object detection, live translation without internet, music playback, and seamless messaging across languages. Initially launched in September 2023, the glasses aim to expand to Mexico and the UAE, enhancing wearable tech communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:52 IST
Meta Unveils AI-Powered Ray-Ban Glasses in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Social media behemoth Meta is poised to introduce its AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to the Indian market, according to a blog post released by the company on Wednesday.

The innovative eyewear boasts capabilities such as object detection, music playback, and live language translation even without internet connectivity. The glasses facilitate seamless conversations in languages including English, French, Italian, and Spanish, provided the language pack is pre-downloaded. Additionally, users will soon be able to engage in direct messaging, photo sharing, and audio as well as video calling directly from Instagram, alongside existing functionalities through WhatsApp and Messenger.

The AI-enabled Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, initially unveiled in September 2023, are also slated for release in Mexico and the UAE, as Meta continues to expand its revolutionary digital offerings globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025