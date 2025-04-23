Meta Unveils AI-Powered Ray-Ban Glasses in India

Social media behemoth Meta is poised to introduce its AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to the Indian market, according to a blog post released by the company on Wednesday.

The innovative eyewear boasts capabilities such as object detection, music playback, and live language translation even without internet connectivity. The glasses facilitate seamless conversations in languages including English, French, Italian, and Spanish, provided the language pack is pre-downloaded. Additionally, users will soon be able to engage in direct messaging, photo sharing, and audio as well as video calling directly from Instagram, alongside existing functionalities through WhatsApp and Messenger.

The AI-enabled Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, initially unveiled in September 2023, are also slated for release in Mexico and the UAE, as Meta continues to expand its revolutionary digital offerings globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)