Revamping Sovereign Debt: A New Global Playbook

The Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, focused on reforming debt restructuring processes for countries in financial distress, unveiled a strategic playbook on Wednesday during the IMF and World Bank's spring meetings. This initiative follows the roundtable's formal inception in late 2022 aimed at expediting debt treatment for nations in default.

Chaired by influential entities—the IMF, the World Bank, and South Africa, current leader of G20 major economies—the roundtable comprises creditors, debtor nations, private sector leaders, debt experts, and legal advisors. On Wednesday, the co-chairs noted advancements in debt restructuring, such as enabling debtor nations not yet in arrears to seek a halt in debt service payments, a relief many nations had sought.

The IMF revealed disturbing projections that global public debt might soar beyond pandemic levels to nearly 100% of global GDP by the decade's end. By 2025, debt levels are expected to hit 95.1% of global GDP, surging to 99.6% by 2030, suggesting a substantial fiscal challenge due to new U.S. tariffs, sluggish growth, and trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)