Left Menu

Anurag Sharma Takes Helm at Axiscades' German Subsidiary

Anurag Sharma has been appointed as the CEO of Axiscades' Germany-based subsidiary, add-solution GmbH. Bringing over 30 years of engineering leadership experience, Sharma will focus on driving growth in aerospace and automotive sectors, leveraging his expertise to strengthen partnerships and expand technical capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:28 IST
Anurag Sharma Takes Helm at Axiscades' German Subsidiary
Anurag Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown firm Axiscades has named Anurag Sharma as the CEO of its Germany-based subsidiary, add-solution GmbH, as announced on Thursday.

Sharma joins from Siemens, where he was Director of Digitalisation Business and Business Consultant since 2022. In his new role, he will spearhead Axiscades' European endeavors, particularly in software-led engineering across aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Axiscades CEO Alfonso Martinez welcomed Sharma, highlighting his extensive 30-year career in engineering as vital for scaling their business capabilities. Sharma, an IIT Roorkee alumnus, has also served in significant roles at Segula Technologies, Altran India, Ansys India, and Altair Engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025