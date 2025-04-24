Anurag Sharma Takes Helm at Axiscades' German Subsidiary
Anurag Sharma has been appointed as the CEO of Axiscades' Germany-based subsidiary, add-solution GmbH. Bringing over 30 years of engineering leadership experience, Sharma will focus on driving growth in aerospace and automotive sectors, leveraging his expertise to strengthen partnerships and expand technical capabilities.
- Country:
- India
Homegrown firm Axiscades has named Anurag Sharma as the CEO of its Germany-based subsidiary, add-solution GmbH, as announced on Thursday.
Sharma joins from Siemens, where he was Director of Digitalisation Business and Business Consultant since 2022. In his new role, he will spearhead Axiscades' European endeavors, particularly in software-led engineering across aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors.
Axiscades CEO Alfonso Martinez welcomed Sharma, highlighting his extensive 30-year career in engineering as vital for scaling their business capabilities. Sharma, an IIT Roorkee alumnus, has also served in significant roles at Segula Technologies, Altran India, Ansys India, and Altair Engineering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Rate Cut Fuels Optimism in India's Automotive Sector
Interest Rate Cuts Drive Positive Sentiment in Indian Automotive Sector
Google's Commitment Paves Way for Fairer Competition in Automotive Services
Mahindra Aerostructures to Boost Indigenous Aerospace with Airbus H130 Fuselage Production
India Strengthens Aerospace Industry with Airbus-Mahindra Helicopter Deal