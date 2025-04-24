Anurag Sharma Takes Helm at Axiscades' German Subsidiary

Homegrown firm Axiscades has named Anurag Sharma as the CEO of its Germany-based subsidiary, add-solution GmbH, as announced on Thursday.

Sharma joins from Siemens, where he was Director of Digitalisation Business and Business Consultant since 2022. In his new role, he will spearhead Axiscades' European endeavors, particularly in software-led engineering across aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Axiscades CEO Alfonso Martinez welcomed Sharma, highlighting his extensive 30-year career in engineering as vital for scaling their business capabilities. Sharma, an IIT Roorkee alumnus, has also served in significant roles at Segula Technologies, Altran India, Ansys India, and Altair Engineering.

