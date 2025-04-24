Left Menu

Bridging Space: China Opens Lunar Samples to International Research

China's national space agency has announced it will allow select international scientists to study moon rocks collected by its Chang'e missions. This move signifies ongoing, albeit limited, cooperation between the U.S. and China in space exploration, despite geopolitical tensions and longstanding legal inhibitions on technology sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:10 IST
Bridging Space: China Opens Lunar Samples to International Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's national space agency has made a significant announcement regarding its space exploration program. On Thursday, Beijing stated it will permit scientists from the U.S. and allied nations to study lunar rocks retrieved by China's space missions. This gesture underscores ongoing international cooperation in the space sector, which endures despite prevailing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.

The lunar specimens, which China collected from the moon in 2020, will be loaned to seven institutions, including two U.S. universities: Brown University and the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Other recipients include institutions in Japan, France, Germany, Britain, and Pakistan. This broad distribution highlights China's efforts to bolster its scientific influence globally.

The 2011 U.S. law has historically curbed NASA's collaborations with China due to national security concerns. However, NASA is engaged in discussions with the China National Space Administration to facilitate the distribution of moon rocks without compromising U.S. security. This collaboration aims to foster international partnerships in space exploration, with China already planning further cooperative missions and considering a permanent lunar base by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025