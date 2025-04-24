HP's Bold Vision: 'Made in India' PCs to Lead AI Revolution

HP is set to significantly enhance its production operations in India, with plans to more than double its device output by 2031. According to a senior official, the company aims to have 13% of its PCs sold in India manufactured locally by 2025.

In line with this expansion, HP has unveiled a range of artificial intelligence-enabled laptops. Senior Director Vineet Gehani revealed that these new models across the EliteBooks, ProBooks, and OmniBook series are equipped with cutting-edge processors, ready to support AI demands.

Reflecting on global trends, Gehani noted that a substantial portion of PC sales worldwide would soon comprise AI PCs, with projections suggesting India will align closely with this shift in consumer technology preferences.

