Left Menu

HP's Bold Vision: 'Made in India' PCs to Lead AI Revolution

HP plans to double its production capacity in India by 2031, with 13% of its PCs being locally manufactured by 2025. Amid launching AI-enabled laptops, HP eyes significant investment in local manufacturing, reflecting strong future growth. Global AI PC trends predict India will soon follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:52 IST
HP's Bold Vision: 'Made in India' PCs to Lead AI Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HP is set to significantly enhance its production operations in India, with plans to more than double its device output by 2031. According to a senior official, the company aims to have 13% of its PCs sold in India manufactured locally by 2025.

In line with this expansion, HP has unveiled a range of artificial intelligence-enabled laptops. Senior Director Vineet Gehani revealed that these new models across the EliteBooks, ProBooks, and OmniBook series are equipped with cutting-edge processors, ready to support AI demands.

Reflecting on global trends, Gehani noted that a substantial portion of PC sales worldwide would soon comprise AI PCs, with projections suggesting India will align closely with this shift in consumer technology preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025