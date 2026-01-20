Left Menu

T20 World Cup 2026 Tensions Rise as PCB Supports Bangladesh's India Boycott

With the T20 World Cup 2026 imminent, the Pakistan Cricket Board has backed Bangladesh's decision to boycott matches in India due to security concerns. PCB has paused its team preparations, aligning with the Bangladesh Cricket Board's stance. The ICC has yet to comment on these developments.

Pakistan cricket team (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to halt their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The decision comes as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, which has announced its intent to boycott playing matches in India. The tournament is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but according to Geo News, this bold move has not been officially addressed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The decision by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) follows the withdrawal of their player, Mustafizur Rahman, from the Kolkata Knight Riders' 2026 IPL squad under advisement of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCB has cited ongoing minority atrocities in Bangladesh as the reason for requesting the ICC to shift their matches to safe venues outside India, highlighting concerns over the safety and security of their players.

As tensions simmer, Pakistan has reiterated its unwavering support for Bangladesh's stand, calling the security concerns "reasonable and valid." On January 19, a Geo News report suggested that Pakistan might reconsider its participation if the Bangladesh issue remains unresolved, though no official statement has been released. Meanwhile, the PCB has extended its offer to host Bangladesh's matches if Sri Lankan venues are unavailable. With two crucial ICC and BCB meetings yielding no breakthrough, the looming January 21 deadline for Bangladesh's final decision is critical as the World Cup kicks off on February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

