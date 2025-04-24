On a significant day for the realm of space exploration, China has made another giant leap by sending three astronauts to its permanently inhabited Tiangong space station. This marks the nation's 15th crewed mission in the extensive Shenzhou program, which has been evolving for over 30 years.

The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, propelled by a Long March-2F rocket, lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, solidifying China's growing prowess in space technology. The successful docking was confirmed by Xinhua news agency, highlighting the smooth execution of this mission.

As China's milestones in lunar and space exploration continue to gain international attention, Pakistan is selecting its astronauts for a future sharing in this venture—poised to become the first foreign nation to have an astronaut visit China's space station.

(With inputs from agencies.)