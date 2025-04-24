Left Menu

China Propels Space Ambitions with Shenzhou-20 Launch

China launched its 15th crewed mission with Shenzhou-20, sending three astronauts to the Tiangong space station. The launch, part of China's expanding space program, occurred from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre. Pakistan, preparing to send an astronaut, will become the first foreign country involved in the Chinese space station endeavor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:12 IST
China Propels Space Ambitions with Shenzhou-20 Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a significant day for the realm of space exploration, China has made another giant leap by sending three astronauts to its permanently inhabited Tiangong space station. This marks the nation's 15th crewed mission in the extensive Shenzhou program, which has been evolving for over 30 years.

The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, propelled by a Long March-2F rocket, lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, solidifying China's growing prowess in space technology. The successful docking was confirmed by Xinhua news agency, highlighting the smooth execution of this mission.

As China's milestones in lunar and space exploration continue to gain international attention, Pakistan is selecting its astronauts for a future sharing in this venture—poised to become the first foreign nation to have an astronaut visit China's space station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025