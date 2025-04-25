India's Tech Revolution: Leading the Global Digital Public Infrastructure
India is expanding its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) into agriculture, smart cities, and logistics, showcasing its success and readiness to share with the international community. The focus is on privacy, digital literacy, and cross-border partnerships, with AI being a key contributor to inclusive growth.
India is broadening its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) into various sectors, including agriculture and smart cities, as part of its strategy to share successful models globally. UN leaders have praised India's leadership in digital transformation and investments.
Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & Information Technology, emphasized the importance of DPI in empowering citizens and fostering equitable growth. He highlighted India's dedication to privacy, digital skilling, and partnerships, with AI as a crucial factor.
The event at the UN headquarters showcased India's commitment to accessible and inclusive technology, with the U-WIN vaccination initiative as an example. India aims for collaborative global efforts in digital equity, reflecting the seamless integration of technology into society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
