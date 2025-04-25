Stock Markets Soar Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Asian stock markets are poised for their second straight week of gains, with the dollar earmarked for its first weekly rise in over a month. These positive movements come as investors are encouraged by signals that the U.S. and China may be stepping back from their prolonged trade conflict.

On Wall Street, overnight trading saw the S&P 500 rise by 2%, as investors looked past a mixed batch of corporate earnings. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, exceeded profit expectations, contributing to the bullish sentiment with a nearly 5% surge in after-hours trading.

Despite recent fluctuations caused by tariff announcements and retreats, the dollar found stability against the euro and yen. As both the U.S. and China indicate a halt in further tariff increments, markets are reacting optimistically, although caution remains as some companies like Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo modify forecasts amid continued uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)