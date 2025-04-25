Intel's Turnaround Challenges Amidst Trade War Tensions
Intel's shares dropped nearly 6% due to disappointing revenue forecasts despite new CEO Lip-Bu Tan's efforts to revitalize the company amidst a trade war. Competitive pressures and geopolitical tensions, particularly with China, complicate Intel's strategy as it seeks to reclaim its dominance in the chip industry.
Intel's stock experienced a significant drop of almost 6% in premarket trading on Friday. The downfall follows the chipmaker's weak revenue and profit forecasts, leaving investors disappointed despite reassurances from newly appointed CEO Lip-Bu Tan.
Once a driving force in the semiconductor industry, Intel struggles to catch up with competitors, grappling to make advancements in AI. This struggle happens amidst intensifying trade tensions between the U.S. and China, its largest market. Investors, hopeful about Tan's leadership, were unsettled by the company's pessimistic financial guidance.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley reflected on Intel's challenges, emphasizing the protracted nature of its recovery. Revenue estimates significantly fell below analysts' expectations, highlighting the impact of global technological policies on Intel's market standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
