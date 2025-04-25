Left Menu

Cosmos 2553: The Tumbling Russian Satellite in Space Weapon Race

The Cosmos 2553, a Russian satellite believed to be linked to a nuclear anti-satellite weapon program, is reportedly spinning uncontrollably, signaling potential technical failure. Launched in 2022, U.S. officials claim it supports Russia's space weapon developments, although Russia denies such intentions, citing research purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:55 IST
Cosmos 2553: The Tumbling Russian Satellite in Space Weapon Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian satellite Cosmos 2553, suspected of being part of a nuclear anti-satellite weapon program, is reportedly spinning uncontrollably, prompting concerns over its operational status. This development might mark a significant setback for Moscow's space weapon endeavors, according to U.S. analysts monitoring such activities.

U.S. officials allege that Cosmos 2553, launched shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, plays a role in enhancing Russia's space weapon capabilities. Despite its apparent intended usage for intelligence gathering and radiation testing, the satellite is at the center of allegations regarding the country's development of satellite-destroying technology.

While Russia maintains that Cosmos 2553 is purely for research, the ongoing security competition in space, driven further by tensions with the U.S. and the private sector's expansion in Earth's orbit, continues to underscore the geopolitical dynamics at play in modern space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025