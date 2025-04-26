U.S. Market Rollercoaster: Tech Giants and Tariffs in the Spotlight

The upcoming week presents a critical juncture for U.S. markets, as investors keep a keen eye on the corporate earnings season, with tech giants Apple and Microsoft leading the pack. The potential for trade developments to incite volatility remains high, emphasizing the precarious balance the markets must maintain.

The array of data to be released includes the U.S. employment report, Q1 economic growth figures, and crucial inflation updates. These will provide insight into whether recent developments hint at a resolution from tariffs that previously caused significant equity losses.

Optimism is tinged with caution; signals of a potential breakthrough in U.S.-China trade relations have buoyed sentiment, yet the specter of volatility looms. Tariffs remain front and center in upcoming corporate disclosures, with fears of price hikes and slowed growth lingering throughout the markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)