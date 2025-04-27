Swift Response Averts Major Incident at HAL Aircraft Division

A minor fire broke out at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Aircraft Division on Sunday night. The incident occurred in the 'Process Shop' but was swiftly contained by the company's fire services.

According to a statement released by HAL, the fire did not result in any injuries or major damage. The company assured that the production activities of the division would remain unaffected by this incident.

Further investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the fire, HAL added in its statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)