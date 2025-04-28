European Shares Rise Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism
European shares saw gains as investor optimism grew due to potential U.S.-China trade progress and easing tensions. The STOXX 600 climbed for the fifth consecutive session. Economic data and earnings reports loom, influencing market dynamics, along with political indicators like Russia's ceasefire declaration with Ukraine.
European shares rose on Monday, buoyed by hope surrounding easing U.S.-China trade tensions and ahead of critical earnings and economic data releases.
The STOXX 600 index closed 0.5% higher, marking a fifth straight winning session. Optimism was fueled by Beijing's partial tariff exemptions, hinting at a truce in trade conflicts.
Treasury Secretary Bessent's muted remarks on tariff talks added complexity, while Russia's ceasefire initiative in the Ukraine war further shaped market sentiment.
