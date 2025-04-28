European Shares Rise Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism

European shares rose on Monday, buoyed by hope surrounding easing U.S.-China trade tensions and ahead of critical earnings and economic data releases.

The STOXX 600 index closed 0.5% higher, marking a fifth straight winning session. Optimism was fueled by Beijing's partial tariff exemptions, hinting at a truce in trade conflicts.

Treasury Secretary Bessent's muted remarks on tariff talks added complexity, while Russia's ceasefire initiative in the Ukraine war further shaped market sentiment.

