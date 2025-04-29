Xi Jinping Drives Shanghai's Leap into AI Leadership
President Xi Jinping, during his first visit to Shanghai since November 2023, urged the city to bolster its status as a tech and innovation hub. He focused on AI development and governance, advocating for supportive policies. The visit comes amidst global economic tensions.
During his inaugural trip to Shanghai since last year, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of the city emerging as a powerful hub for technology and innovation worldwide. Highlighting artificial intelligence (AI) as a pivotal element, Xi called on Shanghai to aggressively push the boundaries of AI development and set standards for its governance.
The visit coincides with ongoing trade tensions with the United States, which have placed additional pressure on global economic growth. Xi stressed the necessity for Shanghai to explore and implement expansive AI models, advocating for more supportive policies to nurture the technology sector.
Moreover, President Xi visited an AI startup incubation lab, where he showcased hands-on engagement by trying on smart glasses. He also stopped by the New Development Bank in Shanghai, where he met its head, former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, underscoring the broader BRICS collaboration.

